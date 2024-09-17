ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19,270.80 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $19,270.80 and $0.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,392.28 or 1.00101348 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007727 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.