Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Accuray Stock Performance
ARAY stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.40. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
