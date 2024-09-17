ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

