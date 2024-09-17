ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
