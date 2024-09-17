Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $625.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $606.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $521.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $35,655,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

