AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ACM traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. 123,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

