Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 101000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Africa Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

About Africa Energy

(Get Free Report)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.