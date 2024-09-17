agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.46. agilon health shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 381,484 shares.

Specifically, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

