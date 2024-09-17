AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 884,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. AGNC Investment makes up about 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 985.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 168,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

