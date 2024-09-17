Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$567,150.78 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total value of C$567,150.78.

John Michael Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, John Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,049 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$380,426.68.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE AGI traded down C$0.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 435,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$28.37.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4766404 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

