Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Up 32.6% in August

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 12,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.86. 2,764,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.