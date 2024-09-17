ALEX Lab (ALEX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $35.02 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $35.02 million and $211,165.47 worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALEX Lab has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.09208563 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $192,871.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

