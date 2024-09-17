Alpha Family Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha Family Trust raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day moving average is $171.57. The company has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

