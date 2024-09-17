Alpha Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,979,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

