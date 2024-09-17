Alpha Financial Partners LLC Buys 249 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

