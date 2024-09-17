Alpha Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $374.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

