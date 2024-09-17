Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.41.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

