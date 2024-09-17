AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 142,159 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $535.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. Research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AlTi Global by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
