Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 4%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 33,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,054,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

AMPS has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.07 million, a PE ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 17.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

