Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $184.71

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W downgraded WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCC opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.66. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

