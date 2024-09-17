Analyzing American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD)

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -19.40% -18.92% Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Lithium and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

American Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 755.26%. Given American Lithium’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

American Lithium has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and Augusta Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.14) -2.71 Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -5.08

Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Lithium beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

