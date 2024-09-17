Analyzing Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ)

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 15.62% 11.91% 7.45% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Source Energy Partners has a beta of -7.16, indicating that its share price is 816% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Permian Resources and New Source Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 2 13 1 2.94 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Permian Resources currently has a consensus price target of $19.57, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permian Resources and New Source Energy Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $4.37 billion 2.40 $476.31 million $1.10 12.40 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Summary

Permian Resources beats New Source Energy Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

