Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AR. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Antero Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AR opened at $26.69 on Monday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.45 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after buying an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 941,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.