Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of Aperam stock remained flat at $26.34 on Tuesday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 8.13%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.