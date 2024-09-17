Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.92 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1.56 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00039691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.