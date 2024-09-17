Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.69

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.69 and last traded at $113.91, with a volume of 24934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $309,496,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

