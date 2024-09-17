Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $72.02

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.02 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.03 ($0.95), with a volume of 16609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.06).
Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 10.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -285.71 and a beta of -0.17.
Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile
Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.
