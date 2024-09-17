Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 611,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,242,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Arhaus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arhaus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 247,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

