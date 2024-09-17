Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $57.04 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000798 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001316 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,502,852 coins and its circulating supply is 183,502,412 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.