Ark Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $56.92 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000792 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001306 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,497,014 coins and its circulating supply is 183,497,012 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

