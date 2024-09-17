Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in ARM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ARM by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC grew its position in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion and a PE ratio of 148.06.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

