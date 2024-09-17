Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Holdings Trimmed by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,748 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for 5.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 1.26% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $100,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,641,000 after buying an additional 211,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,348,000 after buying an additional 93,185 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $193.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 17.1 %

NASDAQ ASND opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

