ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

ASP Isotopes Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 5.11. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

In related news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen acquired 61,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $210,286.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,678,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,707,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the second quarter worth $116,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 195,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

