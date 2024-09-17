Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Advantage Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%.
Advantage Energy Price Performance
AAV stock opened at C$9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$11.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.18.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 24,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,919.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 49,435 shares of company stock worth $479,521. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
