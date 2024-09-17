Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $224.81 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.67 billion and $224.81 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $23.82 or 0.00039543 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,872,375 coins and its circulating supply is 405,869,275 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.