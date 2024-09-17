Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.89

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 23208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.91.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
