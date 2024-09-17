Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.23% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

AVEM stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

