Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) PT Lowered to $42.00 at B. Riley

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

