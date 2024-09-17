AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Price Hits $508.23 on Major Exchanges

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 167.4% against the dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for about $508.23 or 0.00881674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $84,494.30 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

