Axie Infinity Price Tops $4.67 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $4.67 or 0.00007738 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $699.17 million and $24.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,749,803 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,737,068.07521 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.53161685 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $18,388,079.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

