Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $704.68 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $704.68 million and $23.99 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.71 or 0.00007704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,877.89 or 0.99664012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013452 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,744,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,737,068.07521 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.53161685 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $18,388,079.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.