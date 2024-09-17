AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. JMP Securities upped their price target on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AxoGen
Institutional Trading of AxoGen
AxoGen Stock Performance
AXGN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 426,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,143. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $624.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.12. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AxoGen
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.