Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 122.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $79.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

