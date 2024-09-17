Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,681 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Argus increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Shares of NFLX opened at $696.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $660.22 and its 200-day moving average is $638.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

