Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
