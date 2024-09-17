Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
