Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 92,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,517. The company has a market capitalization of $242.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 41.40% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.