B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives $3.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. CIBC raised their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

