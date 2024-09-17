BarnBridge Price Reaches $1.92 (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00003202 BTC on exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $18.67 million and $643,058.02 worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,710,459 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

