Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,610. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

