bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,258.0 days.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

Shares of BMXMF remained flat at $122.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of bioMérieux to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

